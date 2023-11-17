IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Up 1.2%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21,969% from the average daily volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

IEH Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter. IEH had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 33.98%.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

