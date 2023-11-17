Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

