Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) to Issue $0.06 Interim Dividend

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses, and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company generates and supplies electricity. It also operates and develops retirement villages; and operates airport. In addition, the company offers diagnostic imaging, a service for various health applications, including x-rays, ultrasound, CT scans, PET scans, and MRIs which are used to prevent, diagnose, and treat a range of diseases and other health issues, such as cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, respiratory, hearing, and vision issues.

