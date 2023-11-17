Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) to Issue $0.06 Interim Dividend

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.
Infratil Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Infratil
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Infratil
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.