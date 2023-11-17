Ingenta (LON:ING) Shares Up 3.6%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.50 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.77). 17,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 18,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.71).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.37 million, a PE ratio of 893.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

