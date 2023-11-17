Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Holdings Trimmed by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $298,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $145.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

