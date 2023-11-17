Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Holdings Lowered by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 392,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 345,727 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $10,354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,862.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,754 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $4,973,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $434.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

