Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $434.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.