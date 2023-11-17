Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.