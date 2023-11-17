Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.