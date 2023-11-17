Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. 10,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Input Capital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

About Input Capital

(Get Free Report)

SSC Security Services Corp. provides physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. The company was founded by Douglas Allan Emsley, Brad Farquhar, and Gord A. Nystuen in 2012 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.