Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $485,140.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.9 %

Core & Main stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

