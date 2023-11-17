Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $150.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $162.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.