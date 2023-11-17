Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Up 13.4% in October

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 13,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Insmed Stock Down 1.8 %

INSM stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 257.69% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

