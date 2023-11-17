Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. Benchmark increased their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

In other Integer news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after buying an additional 446,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at about $16,301,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $89.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Integer has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integer will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

