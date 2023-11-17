Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $39.08 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

