Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 6.7 %

Intel stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.37, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.