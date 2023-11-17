International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 2.3% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

