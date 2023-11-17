International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Lessened by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in International Paper were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,132,000 after acquiring an additional 349,553 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 725,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

