Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 43.3% during the second quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 90,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,424,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,370,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,723,000 after acquiring an additional 377,788 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,621,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $556.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.94 and a twelve month high of $567.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $520.81 and a 200-day moving average of $487.44. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

