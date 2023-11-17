Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Down 3.7 %

INUV stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.07. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. State Street Corp grew its position in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 699,625 shares during the period. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.