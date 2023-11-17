Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.30

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 1049686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
