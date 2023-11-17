Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.30

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 1049686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

