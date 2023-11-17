Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Holdings Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Invesco India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIN opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Invesco India ETF Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.