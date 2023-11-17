Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Invesco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Invesco Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.