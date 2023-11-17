Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Position Boosted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,200,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $40.17 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $620.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

