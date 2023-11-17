Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.63

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.63 and last traded at $83.63, with a volume of 5476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.13.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 205,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $18,909,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

