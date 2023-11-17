InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 14.4 %

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

