Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.23.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $48.54 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $834,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $201,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 238,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

