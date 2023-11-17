Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.23.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

