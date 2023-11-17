Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,271,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $242,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

