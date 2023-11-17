iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Holdings Lifted by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.