iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $95.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

