iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $99.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.