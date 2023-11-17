iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $618.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

