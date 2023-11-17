iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 63,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63,636 shares during the period.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $37.01 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

