iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

