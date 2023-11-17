iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,336 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,103,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $98.91 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

