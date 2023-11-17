iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

