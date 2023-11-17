iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 217,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.