iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,132 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 322,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 303,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 189.4% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $156,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $49.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

