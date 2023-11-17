iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $287.20. The stock had a trading volume of 97,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $288.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

