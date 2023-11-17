iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $117.31 and a 1-year high of $167.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

