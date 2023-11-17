iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Increased by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

