iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.252 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF stock opened at C$30.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.35. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$28.49 and a 1-year high of C$31.87.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
