iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $81.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

