Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

ISPR stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Ispire Technology has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $19.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

