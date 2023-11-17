iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) PT Lowered to $29.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ITOS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $5,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,804,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $5,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,804,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $162,620.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,966,000 after purchasing an additional 216,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after buying an additional 766,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

