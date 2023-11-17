ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Price Up 2%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 9,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

ITV Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.