J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.W. Mays

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAYS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.W. Mays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of J.W. Mays by 312.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J.W. Mays by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

Shares of MAYS stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. J.W. Mays has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays ( NASDAQ:MAYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

