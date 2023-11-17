Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Shares of JKHY opened at $153.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $192.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

