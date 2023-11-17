Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

