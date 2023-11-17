Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
