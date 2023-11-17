James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of JHX stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 231.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

