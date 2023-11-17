James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
James Hardie Industries Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of JHX stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JHX
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than James Hardie Industries
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.